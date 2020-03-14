Bucks County imposing changes to non-essential public spaces and businesses due to coronavirus concerns

Changes are coming to Bucks County, in light of the coronavirus and Governor Tom Wolf’s directives regarding non-essential shopping.

Bucks County press conference on coronavirus.

It’s truly a sign of the times.

“I was like, ‘I gotta get to the liquor store, man, honestly!’ I’m gonna be home with my kids for how long? I don’t know,” explained parent John Zysk.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits

Chester and Bucks County ordered a shutdown of all non-essential public spaces and businesses in their counties Saturday. Pharmacies and gas stations will remain open.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

However, Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery Counties will begin to shut down in a phased closure beginning Monday, March 16.

People shopping for adult beverages before Fine Wine & Good Spirits closes for two weeks.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is planning to operate Fine Wine and Good Spirits online. Customers can have their wares shipped directly to their homes.

Kids and parents are going to be spending a lot of time at home and it seems neither is completely thrilled with that idea.

Wine bottles

“One’s a junior in high school and she’s very worried about junior prom, colleges and colleges visitations. She’s worried,” Zysk added.

Higher education, child day cares and adult care centers will be closed for two weeks. Dr. David Damsker, the Director of the Bucks County Health Department says some childcare places will be able to seek exemptions.

Wine bottles

“The daycares, for instance, if a hospital has a daycare, they can apply for a waiver and they can get that reopened and I hope they will do that. Of course, the daycares need to do extra work on sanitation and making sure the kids aren’t coming to the daycares sick,” Dr. Damsker explained.

