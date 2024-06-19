Bucks County man arrested, linked to unsolved Springfield Township apartment complex death: police
SPRINGFIELD TWP, Pa. - Police say a Bucks County man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of a resident at Springfield Township’s Scenic View Apartments two years ago.
William R. Wright, 38, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and multiple felony and misdemeanor narcotics charges including drug delivery resulting in death.
Wright is being held at Bucks County Prison on $750,000 bail.