Bucks County man pleads to raping girl, 15, in vehicle outside grocery store

A horrific crime, the rape of a 15-year-old girl, was brought to court Monday as the man accused stood before a Bucks County judge.

Miguel Angel Sanchez, 32, entered a no contest plea to numerous counts of rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and trafficking in individuals.

"In entering the plea, Sanchez acknowledged the evidence against him was sufficient to convict him at trial," the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said.

Sanchez was arrested on November 3, 2023, after a girl told police a man raped her inside his vehicle in the parking lot of a Giant grocery store in Quakertown.

She then told police that Sanchez, who she met once before, would ask for videos of her nude and performing sex acts in exchange for money through Snapchat.

One of the victim's 16-year-old friends was also asked for sex videos in exchange for money by Sanchez, according to officials.

An investigation led police to link the suspected vehicle to Sanchez using surveillance video.

Officials say his driver’s license photo also matched a photo found on the victim’s phone.

Sanchez's sentencing was deferred to August as he undergoes a sex offender registration assessment.

