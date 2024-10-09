Bus driver accused of abandoning young students at wrong stop in Newark: police

A terrifying ordeal for students, parents and staff at Newark Charter School has sparked an investigation into a bus driver, who has since been let go.

Police and school staff responded to reports Tuesday afternoon that students were forced off a school bus by the driver at the wrong bus stop.

They arrived to find at least 10 students in the Robscott Manor neighborhood, which is located just outside Newark.

The students ranged in age from kindergarten to fifth grade, and were all said to be in "good health" as they were reunited with their guardians.

Delaware State Police helped to locate the bus, which had no additional students onboard.

The bus driver was also identified, and "will no longer be driving the school bus for the school bus company or Newark Charter Schools," according to Newark police.

No charges have been announced as the investigation continues.