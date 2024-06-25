Car bursts into flames during double fatal crash on Broad Street: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA - Two drivers are dead after a head-on crash ended with one vehicle catching on fire, and another flipping onto a sidewalk in Hunting Park.
Police say one vehicle was driving on South Broad Street when it was struck by a speeding vehicle at Hunting Park Avenue.
The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Man held hostage after police officer shot during traffic stop speaks out: 'Please don’t kill me'
- Young child struck during daytime shooting in Northeast Philadelphia: police
- Dramatic body camera footage shows New Jersey officer save man from house fire
The striking vehicle burst into flames in the middle of the intersection, while the other vehicle overturned several feet from the crash.
Both drivers were pronounced dead. Their identities have yet to be released.