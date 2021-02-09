Carjackings on the rise across Philadelphia

As violence in Philadelphia continues to surge across the city, carjackings are on the rise.

Neighbors in a Welsh Road apartment complex were still on edge Tuesday night after police say one of their own was carjacked overnight by three armed suspects.

The gunpoint carjacking here was the latest in a recent string of carjackings in Northeast Philadelphia, including one a few blocks away from where police say the suspects fired a woman driver.

"She gets approached from each side of the vehicle. At that point, she struggles with them over the keys. They begin to flee, but one of the offenders turns around and fires several shots," Northeast Detectives Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum said.

Investigators say there have been 68 carjackings citywide so far this year with 18 in the northeast.

Carjackings doubled in Philly last year to 409 incidents. Now, a new task force has hit the streets targeting carjackers.

"We'll be working together in conjunction with local and state and federal on a case-by-case basis," Lt. Rosenbaum said

