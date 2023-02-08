Caught on camera: Shot fired as Philadelphia corner store robbed by armed man
PHILADELPHIA - Surveillance footage captured the moment an armed suspect robbed a corner store at gunpoint in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section.
Police say the man pulled out a gun and demanded money from a grocery store on the 6500 block of Wister Street over the weekend.
Video showed the suspect dressed in a flannel suit with "Jordan" on the back as he stuck his gun through the store's window slot.
MORE HEADLINES:
- 'We view racism as a mortal sin': Philadelphia Catholic school students recorded using racist language
- Man, 20, dies after being shot multiple times in West Philadelphia, police say
- Officials: Suspect sought in non-fatal stabbing at Broad Street Line station
The cashier told police that he shot the gun into the floor next to his foot.
Police say the suspect then fled with an undisclosed amount of money.
No injuries were reported.