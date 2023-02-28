Caught on camera: Suspect sought for cutting Xfinity service to Philly neighborhoods on Super Bowl Sunday

Several Philadelphia neighborhoods nearly missed the Eagles playing in the Super Bowl this month thanks to an act of vandalism, and now police are looking for the suspect.

A Xfinity employee was working near the 2700 block of Tulip Street following reports of cable services outages in Kensington and Fishtown on February 12.

Investigators later found that a vandalism suspect had cut five major fiber optic lines, affecting about 17,000 customers.

Surveillance footage captured the man driving a white Ford 4-door pickup truck, rummaging in the truck bed and walking around the area.

The cut lines caused service outages in the area, but crews were able to restore service to all customers by the time Super Bowl LVII kicked off between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Police say the estimated damage to equipment is $10,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.