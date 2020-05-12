Center City company to donate 500 pairs of shoes to healthcare workers at Philadelphia hospitals

While many clothing and shoe companies have shut down their stores, one company doing its part and is honoring frontline workers in Philadelphia by donating some of their merchandise.

UBIQ, a shoe company based out of Center City, is donating 500 pairs of shoes to frontline workers to three Philadelphia area hospitals.

The shoes will be dropped off to Temple University Hospital, Jefferson University Hospital and University of Pennsylvania Hospital.

The business has been in business for nearly 20 years and has a strong presence in the community.

They say that this is their very small way of giving back to the community and being able to help the frontline workers who are doing so much .

