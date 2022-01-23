Center City high-rise fire: Smoke seen billowing from building, fire placed under control

article

Crews are on the scene of a fire at a high rise building in Center City.

The fire broke out shortly around 11:15 a.m. Sunday at 20th and Market Streets.

Video from a viewer shows heavy smoke coming from the top of the building.

The fire has been placed under control, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. It is not known if there are any injuries.

MORE HEADLINES:

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter