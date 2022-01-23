Center City high-rise fire: Smoke seen billowing from building, fire placed under control
article
PHILADELPHIA - Crews are on the scene of a fire at a high rise building in Center City.
The fire broke out shortly around 11:15 a.m. Sunday at 20th and Market Streets.
Video from a viewer shows heavy smoke coming from the top of the building.
The fire has been placed under control, according to officials.
The cause of the fire is not yet known. It is not known if there are any injuries.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Police: 16-year-old boy critically shot 7 times in Mill Creek
- Suspect charged with attempted murder in dangerous pursuit through Philadelphia
- Teen punched, shot in North Philadelphia attack caught on video, police say
- 2 hurt in shooting at Southwest Philadelphia gas station
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement