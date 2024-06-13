Charges in Kensington drug trafficking ring to be announced Thursday: officials

Federal and local law enforcement leaders will gather on Thursday to make a major announcement in connection to a drug trafficking organization in Kensington.

Attendees include Jacqueline Romero, US Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania; Eric DeGree, Special Agent in Charge, ATF Philadelphia; John Stanford, First Deputy Commissioner, Philadelphia Police Department; and Frank Vanore, Deputy Commissioner, Philadelphia Police Department.

Officials say federal charges will be announced, but provided no further details.

The announcement comes about a month after encampments were removed from Kensington Avenue, and phase 2 of Philadelphia's Kensington clean-up plan is set to begin.

The press conference is set to begin at 10:30 a.m.