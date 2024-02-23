Cheyney University fights for reputation as effort to restore good standing continues

Cheyney University continues to fight to protect its reputation, after the school was put on probation last year. They didn’t lose accreditation, but the probation status sets a negative tone. Officials say the process was unfair and they’re doing everything they can to turn it around.

"We stand at a crossroads, not only to honor our enduring legacy of Cheyney, as America’s first historically Black college, but to confront and unprecedented and unjust challenge," Cheyney University President, Aaron Walton, explained.

On a day when they are celebrating its 187th birthday, the HBCU is also fighting off the negative review by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

President of Cheyney’s Board of Trustees, Ryan Boyer said, "All we want is for the rules for Cheyney to be like all the other colleges evaluated throughout the country."

The Middle States Commission sent two teams to Cheyney last year to review academics, facilities, finances and student outcomes. Accreditation is important for any college to continue receiving federal funding. University officials believe all was well and say they were blindsided.

"Despite a series of substantial improvements, and positive evaluations from the Middle States on Higher Education visiting teams, Cheyney University was placed on probationary statues," President Walton stated.

The status is reputational. It’s harder for a college to attract new students in a shrinking higher education landscape and raise money from potential donors. Students worry, as well.

"This unjust decision has left students in disarray and promotes unwarranted uncertainty," pre-med student Kushiro Owusu said.

Junior Yasmeen Bryent stated, "I think students are worried, but we have high hopes that we will continue to get our degrees and still keep the school in good spirits."

The school has not lost accreditation. Officials say they are complying with all deadlines to restore good standing. The Delaware County university does have the support of Governor Josh Shapiro, who joined them in calling for an immediate meeting with the review board and the Department of Education.