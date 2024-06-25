Child dies during swim at summer camp in South Jersey: officials

A summer camp in Burlington County is grieving the devastating loss of one of their campers after tragedy struck on opening day.

"We are absolutely devastated and heartbroken," Liberty Lake Day Camp officials wrote in a letter to families.

The camp says the child died during Monday's afternoon swim period for campers entering first and second grade.

A lifeguard found the camper unresponsive in a shallow pool, pulled him out of the water and administered CPR.

The child later died at a local hospital. His age and identity have yet to be released.

"Lets hug our children a little extra longer tonight," the camp concluded their letter.