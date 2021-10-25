8-year-old boy fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Strawberry Mansion, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a 8-year-old boy was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in the city's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.
It happened at 33rd and Huntingdon streets around 4:15 Monday.
According to police, the boy was struck by an SUV that traveling westbound on Huntingdon at a high rate of speed. The child was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital where he died shortly after 5 p.m.
Carol Green says the boy was coming home from school and was with his mother when the crash happened.
Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that the child's body was launched about 25 feet into the air and landed on the sidewalk that's where medics and police found him.
"Everybody was trying to help the little boy and the mother cause she was hysterical. She was rolling all over, she was hysterical," Green explained.
The vehicle believed to be involved was located on the 4000 block of Balwynne Park Road Monday night.
