Citizens Bank Park to open at full capacity on Friday, tailgating allowed

For the first time in over a year, Citizens Bank Park will open at full capacity as the Phillies begin an eight-game homestand on Friday against the Washington Nationals.

The Phillies were incrementally increasing capacity at the ballpark and originally planned to return to full capacity on June 11 before Philadelphia announced an end to most of its "Safer-at-Home" restrictions on June 2.

Shortly after the city's announcement, the Phillies tweeted that Citizens Bank Park would lift capacity limits for their next home series, which happens to fall on Lou Gehrig Day.

Fans are not required to wear masks while in the seating bowl and outdoor areas at Citizens Bank Park. All fans must wear masks in indoor spaces including the Diamond Club, retail stores, elevators and restrooms.

Fans will also be allowed to tailgate before the game in the parking lots south of Pattison Avenue, according to the team.

The Phillies, who are currently three games below .500, could feed off the energy of a packed stadium to chip away at their 4 game deficit in the National League East standings.

The Phils will start their homestand with three against last-place Washington, three against first-place Atlanta and a two-game interleague matchup against the New York Yankees.

