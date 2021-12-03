Co-workers team up to collect thousands of gifts in toy drive for children in need

A massive toy drive is underway for hundreds of area children in need, and it has a Phoenixville woman’s home looking more like Santa’s workshop.

Maria Amato’s home is lined with gifts in almost every room of the house thanks to the generosity of her co-workers at Dell Technologies Women in Action Program.

The large number of gifts is not just the work of only a few co-workers either.

"About 400 kids, 4,000 gifts, 250 sponsors made this all happen, totaling about $100,000 worth of contributions for these families," Amato explained.

The gifts include a garage full of bikes that will be going to kids connected to Philadelphia area YMCAs. FOX 29 profiled the program last year, and not they’ve almost doubled the number of kids they’re helping.

"I sit there, and I look at some of the gifts and I go I wish I could see the looks on their faces," Amato added.

After we highlighted their story last year, Dell expanded their mission. They’re now helping kids in New York and North Carolina.

