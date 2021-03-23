Commissioner Outlaw reacts to national gun violence after Colorado shooting

In light of recent national gun violence, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw joined Good Day Philadelphia to talk strategies and plans for what the city is doing to combat its own gun violence problems.

"We would expect something similar here," Outlaw said in terms of sheer police presence that was witnessed in Colorado on Monday. "Obviously our responses would be coordinated... It's really important to make sure we're all on the same page in making sure that we walk through incidences such as that systemically and in a coordinated way."

Active shooter drills have been critically important for years now so training is quite commonplace for police departments.

As for information dissemination, tactics vary depending on the situation in order to keep everybody safe.

"We're not all equipped with long guns," Commissioner Outlaw explained. However, Philadelphia's SWAT team is full time which changes the response for situations radically.

In Philadelphia, Commissioner Outlaw hopes that being "intentional and strategic" about where they are visible makes an impact.

Moving forward into the summer, there will be increased presence at recreation centers and other places where it is likely for crowds to gather.

The Philadelphia Police Department is recruiting in hopes of hiring great fits for police officers.

As for anti-Asian hate, there was an uptick in crime against Asian community members but it was a small uptick according to the commissioner. "We want to ensure that we are communicating with them and that are visibility will increase," she said.

