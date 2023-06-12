Crews respond to 2-alarm fire inside Pennsauken auto body shop

Fire crews responded to a two-alarm fire that tore through a business in Camden County on Monday morning.

According to fire officials, the blaze broke out inside a commercial building on the 7500 block of Route 130 North in Pennsauken just before 5 a.m.

Authorities say several agencies, including crews from Cherry Hill, Cinnaminson, Merchantville, Mount Ephraim, and Westmont, responded to the fire and a second alarm was issued, causing crews to use defensive tactics.

Officials say no injuries were reported and the fire remains under investigation by the Pennsauken Fire Marshal's Office.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Rt. 130 is closed in both directions as crews continue their response efforts.

FOX 29 was on scene as crews battled the fire and parts of the building could be seen falling onto cars near the building.

Drivers have been urged seek alternate routes.