Delaware inmate apprehended just two weeks after similar escape at same corrections center

An inmate is back in custody after he failed to return from an approved pass over the weekend, according to the Delaware Department of Correction.

An escape warrant was issued for 21-year-old Jahlier Curtis on Sunday when he walked away from the Plummer Community Corrections Center in Wilmington.

Curtis was apprehended the same day, and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $5,000 secured bond.

He was serving time for a probation violation for carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

This escape comes just two weeks after police set out on a search for Keon Cornish, who also failed to return after an approved pass. He turned himself in a few hours later.