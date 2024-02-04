Expand / Collapse search

Delaware inmate apprehended just two weeks after similar escape at same corrections center

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated February 5, 2024 10:23AM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Search for Delaware inmate as escape warrant issued: officials

Local law enforcement is looking for an inmate they say walked away from a corrections center this weekend.

WILMINGTON, Del. - An inmate is back in custody after he failed to return from an approved pass over the weekend, according to the Delaware Department of Correction.

An escape warrant was issued for 21-year-old Jahlier Curtis on Sunday when he walked away from the Plummer Community Corrections Center in Wilmington.

MORE HEADLINES:

Curtis was apprehended the same day, and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $5,000 secured bond.

Related

Escaped inmate apprehended in New Castle County: officials
article

Escaped inmate apprehended in New Castle County: officials

An inmate who officials say escaped from a prison in New Castle County over the weekend is back in custody.

He was serving time for a probation violation for carrying a concealed deadly weapon. 

This escape comes just two weeks after police set out on a search for Keon Cornish, who also failed to return after an approved pass. He turned himself in a few hours later.