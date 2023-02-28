Delaware State Police: Man shot, killed as suspect rushes apartment and opens fire

A homicide investigation is underway after an apartment shooting left one man dead in Sussex County Monday night.

He was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the Dunbarton Apartments in Georgetown around 8:30 p.m.

Police say he was visiting when he answered a knock at the door. A woman entered, followed by a man who forced himself into the apartment.

The man then fired several shots fatally striking the victim, whose identity has yet to be released, according to authorities.

Police are looking for the suspect, who they say fled on foot. Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police.