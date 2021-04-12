Dianna Brice Murder: Warrant issued for Justin Smith in murder of pregnant woman, DA says

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for the boyfriend of Dianna Brice, the pregnant Delaware County woman who was found dead last week.

On Monday, authorities announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Justin Smith, 23, as he is suspected of fatally shooting Brice, 21, after the two went missing late last month.

The news comes days after Upper Darby police announced another woman, Tylydiah Garnett, was taken into custody and charged with arson, abuse of a corpse, and criminal conspiracy in connection with Brice's death. Garnett is also facing a second charge of abuse of a corpse because Brice was pregnant at the time of her murder, authorities say.

Monday, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Officer alleged that Garnett came to the aide of Justin Smith shortly after he fatally shot Brice. They say Garnett was captured on video purchasing gasoline and taking it to a garage that was either owned or rented by Smith.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's office has issued an arrest warrant for Justin Smith, 23, in the shooting death of his pregnant girlfriend, Dianna Brice.

When she arrived, authorities say Garnett met with Smith and loaded a heavy object, believed to be Brice's body, into the trunk of her car. Garnett then allegedly followed Smith to the 5800 block of Eastwick Avenue, where he dumped Brice's body.

Advertisement

At a separate scene, Smith used the gasoline to set fire to his own vehicle. Officials say they believe Smith fatally shot Brice inside the car that he later set on fire. An autopsy report said Brice died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and her death was ruled a homicide.

After the car was set on fire, the DA's officer says Garnett fled to Miami, Florida.

Despite not being charged with murder, the DA's office says they requested Garnett be held without bail, but a judge set bail at $75,000.

The DA's office says Garnett was released after posting bail, and they have no information to release about Justin Smith's current whereabouts.

___

RELATED COVERAGE:

Woman charged in connection with murder of pregnant woman found dead in Philadelphia

Body discovered in Southwest Philadelphia identified as missing pregnant woman, police say

Delaware County pregnant woman found dead, boyfriend missing since Tuesday

Delaware County pregnant woman missing since Tuesday, boyfriend's car found abandoned in flames, police say

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter