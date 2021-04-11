Woman charged in connection to murder of Upper Darby woman found dead in Philadelphia

article

A woman is facing charges in the disappearance and shooting death of a pregnant Upper Darby woman whose body was found in a pile of debris Tuesday in Southwest Philadelphia, police said.

According to Upper Darby police, Tylydiah Garnett was taken into custody this weekend and charged with arson, abuse of a corpse, criminal conspiracy and related offenses in connection to the death of 21-year-old Dianna Brice.

Brice was reported missing by her mother on March 30 after she and her boyfriend, 23-year-old Justin Smith, were last seen leaving the K Laundromat on Chruch Street in Lansdowne, according to police.

Brice's mother said she couldn't reach her daughter and she contacted Smith who told her that Dianna has gotten out of his car in Philadelphia during an argument. Smith stopped answering Dianna's mother's calls around 5 p.m.

Upper Darby Police said they found Smith's car abandoned and on fire on 59th and Florence streets in Southwest Philadelphia.

An arson detection dog hit multiple times while sniffing for accelerants on Smith's car. Crime scene experts then turned their attention to a white Hyundai investigators say was allegedly rented by another of Smith's girlfriends. Sources told FOX 29 it may have been used to transport Brice's body.

In a weekend update, a police spokesperson said the department used cell phone data that tracked Brice and her boyfriend to West Philadelphia. Brice's body was found Monday in a pile of debris on the 5800 block of Eastwick Avenue.

An autopsy report said Brice died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and ruled her death a homicide.

Police did not say what role Garnett is alleged to have played in the murder of Dianna Brice. Smith remains a person of interest, according to police.

