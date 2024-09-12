Dirt bike thieves shot at victim, prompting lockdown in NJ township: police

A township in Cape May County was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning, and now police say it all stemmed from a theft-turned-shooting.

The incident happened at a house on Kings Highway in Dennis Township around 5:30 a.m.

Police say two suspects were quickly confronted after stealing a dirt bike.

The bike owner chased one of the suspects, identified as 28-year-old Jamar Antoine Lovett, into the woods.

The suspect then shot at the owner, according to authorities, who say no one was injured.

Lovett was taken into custody, but the second suspect remains at large.

Officials urged residents to "be vigilant and keep yourself and property secured" throughout the incident, which caused schools to close.