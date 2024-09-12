Expand / Collapse search

Dirt bike thieves shot at victim, prompting lockdown in NJ township: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  September 12, 2024 9:11am EDT
New Jersey
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Victim shot at by alleged dirt bike thieves in Cape May County

Police say a lockdown in Dennis Township on Tuesday was caused by an attempted robbery.

DENNIS TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A township in Cape May County was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning, and now police say it all stemmed from a theft-turned-shooting.

The incident happened at a house on Kings Highway in Dennis Township around 5:30 a.m.

Police say two suspects were quickly confronted after stealing a dirt bike.

MORE HEADLINES:

The bike owner chased one of the suspects, identified as 28-year-old Jamar Antoine Lovett, into the woods.

The suspect then shot at the owner, according to authorities, who say no one was injured.

Lovett was taken into custody, but the second suspect remains at large.

Officials urged residents to "be vigilant and keep yourself and property secured" throughout the incident, which caused schools to close.