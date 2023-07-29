Double stabbing leaves woman dead, man critical inside their South Jersey home

A woman is dead, and a man is critically injured after police say both were stabbed Friday morning.

Both victims were found with stabs wounds inside their home on the 600 block of Ridgewood Avenue in Vineland just before 2 a.m.

The female victim, identified as 60-year-old Sharon Taylor was pronounced dead. The male victim was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition. He was identified by police as 51-year-old James Taylor.

Police have yet to release how the victims were related, but did say they lived together in the home where they were found.

A motive is not known at this time, and no arrests have been announced. An investigation is underway.