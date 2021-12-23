Driver charged in deadly summertime motorcycle crash in Lehigh County

article

A Lehigh County man is facing charges after prosecutors say he was under the influence of alcohol and methamphetamine when he slammed into a turning tractor-trailer in a crash that killed his passenger.

Curtis L. Kuhar, 54, was arrested Thursday morning by Catasauqua Borough Police and charged with numerous crimes, including homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, involuntary manslaughter and driving without a license.

According to prosecutors, on the night of Aug. 24 Kuhar and a woman passenger were driving a motorcycle on Trexlertown Road near State Route 22 when he crashed into a tractor-trailer that was turning into a private driveway.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

The passenger, 49-year-old Kerri Sodl, was pronounced dead from blunt force trauma.

A witness told police that the tractor-trailer had its turn signal on and Kuhar had enough time to stop the motorcycle, according to the Upper Macungie Township District Attorney's Office.

Investigators later confirmed that Kuhar could have stopped his motorcycle just before hitting the tractor-trailer. It was also revealed that Kuhar’s blood-alcohol content was 0.04% and bloodwork showed the presence of methamphetamine.

Prosecutors say Kuhar was driving without a license and did not have insurance.

Kuhar was arraigned on Thursday morning and denied bail by Magisterial District Judge Karen Devine who argued he is "a danger to the community."

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter