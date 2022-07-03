Moped driver critical after running red light in Oxford Circle crash, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A crash involving a moped and car left one driver in critical condition Saturday night.
Police say the driver of a moped was running a red light when he was hit by an Audi at the intersection of Loretto and Magee avenues around 7 p.m. The Audi driver was driving through a green light, according to police.
The moped driver, a 51-year-old man, suffered head trauma and was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. He is said to be in critical condition.
The other driver did not report any injuries, according to police.
No charges have been filed at the time, and the crash is under investigation.