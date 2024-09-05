Eagles share hype video ahead of season-opening game in Brazil

The Philadelphia Eagles dropped an official hype video on Thursday before their season opening game against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil.

The nearly two minute long video features appearances by newly retired Eagles legends Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox, and Philly native Shane Gillis.

The Eagles and Packers will square off Friday night at Arena Corinthians in São Paulo. It's the first time ever that an NFL game will be played in Brazil.

The Eagles drew inspiration from the international exposure, incorporating Brazilian music and flags throughout the video.

"YO! Eagles football is back," a X post from the team read.

"YO!" is used as somewhat of a shorthanded rallying cry to describe fans and players' excitement for the promising new season in the video.

The Eagles are hopeful that exciting new weapons, highlighted by running back Saquon Barkley, will help make last season's collapse a distant memory.

Philadelphia fumbled their once-promising season last year, losing five of their last six games and flopping in the Wild Card round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In February, it was announced that the Eagles and Packers would open the season at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil.

The Eagles will wear a never-before-seen jersey color-scheme for Week 1, wearing black helmets, white jerseys, and black pants.