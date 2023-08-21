Elderly woman, man pulled from Delaware River less than a day apart: police
article
PHILADELPHIA - Two tragic discoveries in Philadelphia waters have led to two separate death investigations over the course of just 24 hours.
Police say two bodies were found in the Delaware River and pulled from the water by officers.
A passerby noticed the body of a man floating in the water at the Navy Yard around 1:40 p.m. Sunday.
The second body, an elderly woman, was recovered by boats near Christopher Columbus Boulevard around 8 a.m. Monday.
Police have yet to release their identities as they investigate the cause of death for both victims.