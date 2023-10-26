Employee shoots and kills armed robber in Southwest Philadelphia convenience store: police

A store employee turned the tables during an armed robbery that ended with a suspect being shot dead overnight in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police say the 28-year-old robber immediately went behind the counter when he walked into the Happy Day Food Market on South 58th Street.

He was partially masked, and holding a gun while wearing gloves.

When he started to put money in his pockets, police say an employee pulled his gun and fired several shots at the suspect.

Other employees, as well as at least one customer, were inside at the time. No other injuries were reported.

Police say the deadly shooting appears to be self-defense. This wasn't the first time the convenience store was the target of a robbery.

FOX 29's Jennifer Lee spoke to other employees who said the employee who fired the shots got his gun license and received training on how to shoot after the store was previously robbed.

Two guns, one belonging to the robber and the other to the employee, were both recovered.