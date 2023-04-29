Family, friends attend funeral of slain Drexel Hill teen fatally stabbed

A sad day in Drexel Hill as loved ones said their final goodbyes to Michael Garr, a little over a week after the teenager was fatally stabbed. Over 200 people paid their final respects at Saint Charles Borromeo Church. During the service, everyone sang along the Eagle’s flight song in honor of the 15-year-old who was a big Philly sports fan.

"When they did the ‘Fly Eagles Fly,’ Michael would’ve love that," said William MacIntosh, friend of Michael’s brother. "It was everything Michael would’ve wanted. He doesn’t deserve to be in a casket. He should still be at home, playing video games with his friends."

Loved ones shared in his obituary, Michael had a big heart, a great head of hair and an infectious smile.

He was a student at Upper Darby High School and called Drexel Hill his home his entire life.

"Michael was an amazing person an amazing spirit, and I hope they find whoever did this to him because he did not deserve this whatsoever," said MacIntosh. "What did Michael ever do to anyone. The kid was such a good kid. We’re all going to miss him so much."

Upper Darby Police continue searching for the killer. Police said Michael was stabbed to death on Friday, April 21 around 9:30 p.m.

In the last several days, police have released photos of a couple and an individual who they’ve now located and spoken with. Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt told FOX 29 they are witnesses who provided information.

"This person who did this, if you know anything, please you have to come forward because this is not right," said Kim Shiller, friend of Michael’s mother.

There has been an outpouring of support for the family in a GoFundMe campaign, and also out in the community where neighbors have chosen to put up green lights in Michael’s memory.

"I don’t fish, but now I just told my friend Nicole we’re going to start fishing because I’m going to meditate. I’m going to find some peace and tranquility with that," said Shiller who learned Michael loved fishing. "This is for him because, all of Delaware County, we’re putting out green lights tonight."

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 27 is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who provides information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Upper Darby Police with their tips at 484-574-1157.