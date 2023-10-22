Firefighter dies in crash on his way to battle blaze in Chester County

article

A family, fire company and community are mourning the loss of a local firefighter who died in the line of duty.

"It is with profound sadness that the West Whiteland Fire Company announces the Line of Duty Death of Firefighter Colin Reedy," the West Whiteland Fire Company announced Saturday morning.

Reedy and fellow firefighter Emily Gindele were responding to a fire alarm Friday night when they crashed into a tree.

It was reportedly raining heavily at the time of the deadly crash.

MORE HEADLINES:

Reedy was pronounced dead at the scene, and Gindele was transported to a local hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Thoughts and prayers have flooded in for the Reedy family, along with well-wishes for a Gindele's speedy recovery.

Funeral arrangement have yet to be announced.

