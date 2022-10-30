Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze that engulfed 2 homes in Upper Darby

article

A fire broke out at two homes in Upper Darby, sparking an emergency response from several nearby fire departments.

Lights from countless fire trucks could be seen as crews battled the blaze on the 300 block of Bayard Road around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials at the scene told reporters that two homes on the corner became the victims of the fire. One of the homes was occupied, but the other was vacant.

Residents of the occupied home were able to escape without any injury.

The extent of the damage is unclear, however, footage from the scene appeared to show a destroyed roof.