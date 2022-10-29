Police: Man in critical condition after multiple shots ring out in North Philadelphia

article

A shooting in North Philadelphia left a man hospitalized in critical condition early Saturday morning.

Police say the 30-year-old was shot on the 2200 block of Chadwick Street around 3:30 a.m.

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene, but no weapon was recovered.

The victim was critically injured, and transported to a local hospital.

No arrests have been made, and police are investigating the shooting.