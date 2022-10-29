Police: Man in critical condition after multiple shots ring out in North Philadelphia
article
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting in North Philadelphia left a man hospitalized in critical condition early Saturday morning.
Police say the 30-year-old was shot on the 2200 block of Chadwick Street around 3:30 a.m.
Multiple shell casings were found at the scene, but no weapon was recovered.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Man who fatally shot 2 in fight outside Bucks County bar acted in self-defense, DA says
- State Police: Delaware man awaiting sentencing in US Capitol riot located after being reported missing
- State Police: Girl, 6, abducted by mother from Downingtown found safe; Amber Alert canceled
The victim was critically injured, and transported to a local hospital.
No arrests have been made, and police are investigating the shooting.