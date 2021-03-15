First Lady Jill Biden to visit Burlington County, NJ on Monday

First Lady Jill Biden is making a visit to Burlington County, New Jersey on Monday.

The First Lady will tour a school in the afternoon. The nature of the visit is not yet known.

Afterward, she's expected to deliver remarks with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

Her visit to the area comes just a day before President Joe Biden is expected to visit Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

Last week, President Biden directed states to make all adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine no later than May 1. Delaware County, one of the state's most populated areas, was among several southeastern counties that rallied for an increased shipment of doses last week.

We will have coverage tonight on FOX 29 News at 5 p.m.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter