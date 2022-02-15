AG: Five charged for attempting to illegally get pandemic unemployment assistance in Pennsylvania

article

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced charges against five out-of-state residents accused of attempting to illegally get Pandemic Unemployment Assistance through funds from the CARES Act.

Shapiro announced the charges against the five people on Tuesday in coordination with federal and local law enforcement agencies.

A total of nine people conspired to illegally take PUA funds totaling $925,000. According to the Attorney General’s office, investigators learned seven of those people claimed to work for the same trucking company from January 2020 to March 2020.

They then claimed their employment ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prosecutors say there is no record of their employment with the company in Pennsylvania

Five of the individuals were named in criminal complaints filed in the state. They were identified as Regine Ford, 26, of Newark, Delaware, John Rivers III, 35, of Loganville, Georgia, Jose Thomas, 43, of Sicklerville, New Jersey, Shammiere Lackey, 28, of Pennsville, New Jersey and Adrian Hambrick, 38, of Salem, New Jersey.

Prosecutors believe the individuals filed 145 false applications, many using a Pennsylvania address that resulted in more than $900 in false unemployment claims of which more than $450 was paid out.

"When fraud schemes affect public funds – as this one allegedly did – the FBI will work in any capacity, across any platform or jurisdiction, when asked to support the effort to investigate, capture, and prosecute scammers," Special Agent in Charge Jacqueline Maguire said. "The message should be clear – if you defraud the government and, by extension, your fellow citizens for your own personal gain, don’t be surprised when the FBI is knocking on your door."

