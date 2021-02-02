Folks dig out after 2 feet of snow falls in the Lehigh Valley

Everyone in the Northeast is subject to the weather and there’s nothing like two feet of snow to hammer that point home. The Winter Storm Warning just clicked off in the Lehigh Valley and the cleanup is underway.

"I want to move to Florida! I’m not made up for this anymore, I’m too old," exclaimed

Folks digging out across the region are amazed that so much snow fell. Brian at Eagle Power Turf and Tractor in Doylestown says it’s like people forgot it could happen.

"People don’t believe it’s going to snow anymore. But, once it starts to snow like this, it becomes panic mode. If it wasn’t for the last minute, nothing would get done," stated Brian.

The plows along 313 into Quakertown had done a good job. Too good, says Ken. They’re making more work for his 40-year-old Snapper.

"We live on 313 and the plow starts to go by and the plow, about that deep, we were out there two hours to get that much done," Ken lamented.

Rougher sledding the further north people travel, including a stuck tractor-trailer on 309 north, near Hellertown. By the time a person travels to Allentown – two full feet of the cold, wet and heavy.

"We haven’t got hit like this for a long time, so, I’m sure they’re behind schedule," said

Scott Kromer ran to Valero to get smokes for his mom and says they got plowed two days ago.

"They plowed mine once and that was what – just the first night. And, it hasn’t been plowed since. So, it’s tough walking," Scott explained.

Allentown Streets is trying to keep up and said they didn’t have time to talk when FOX 29’s Hank Flynn called. They did send a press release claiming 27 inches of snowfall is the second most on record. Nathan Labenberg was digging out with his grandma, who’s hoping to get her car back.

"My daughter-in-law has my car and she’s stuck up in Northampton. So, I haven’t seen her for about three days!," exclaimed

Tragically, the snow claimed the life of one woman, 67-year-old Allentown resident Patricia Becker, who police say suffered from Alzheimer’s. She reportedly wandered out of her home Monday night and was found lying about four blocks away hours later.

___

