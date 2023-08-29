Free SEPTA rides start this week for thousands of Philadelphia workers

The commute to work is about to get a little sweeter - and freer - for thousands of city workers across Philadelphia.

SEPTA's "Key Advantage" program is expanding to approximately 22,000 eligible employees starting Friday.

The program allows all permanent full-time, part-time and provisional city workers to have free access to any of SEPTA's mode of transportation.

"Our goal is to continue to expand SEPTA Key Advantage to a diverse and inclusive group of employers, universities, other businesses that are committed to the future of greater Philadelphia," SEPTA said.

Workers from Drexel University, Penn Medicine and Wawa were able to take advantage of the program when it rolled out last year.

This year, every city worker can get to work for free - as long as you sign up!

A separate pilot program is also expected to provide free key cards to low-income Philadelphia residents in the near future.

City officials say the first postcards will be sent out this week to randomly selected homes.