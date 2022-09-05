Gas prices drop below $4 a gallon in Philadelphia for first time since March

Pulling up to the pump may finally mean less sticker shock for Philadelphia drivers.

Average gas prices have dropped below $4 a gallon in the Philadelphia area after some stations charged over $5 this summer.

Philadelphia prices fell to $3.99 a gallon on Monday - the first price below $4 since March 3.

Averages are down 13 cents since last week, 45 cents from last month and $1.12 since gas hit a record-high of $5.11 on June 12.

Pennsylvania state prices are also less than $4 a gallon this week, matching Philadelphia's average $3.99 per gallon.

New Jersey is trending downward with Pennsylvania as prices drop to $3.82 a gallon.