'George' the horse rescued after falling through icy pond on South Jersey farm

A scary day for one majestic creature had a happy ending thanks to the work of local response teams.

The horse named "George" had slipped on the ice before falling through an icy pond in a flooded farm field in Willow Grove.

It was unable to free itself, so fire crews, police and a veterinarian were called to rescue the animal.

George was pulled to safety using a backhoe, and was upright in about 90 minutes!

Photos posted by Willow Grove Fire Company show the beautiful, white horse standing tall after an exhausting rescue.