'George' the horse rescued after falling through icy pond on South Jersey farm
article
WILLOW GROVE, N.J. - A scary day for one majestic creature had a happy ending thanks to the work of local response teams.
The horse named "George" had slipped on the ice before falling through an icy pond in a flooded farm field in Willow Grove.
It was unable to free itself, so fire crews, police and a veterinarian were called to rescue the animal.
MORE HEADLINES:
- New Jersey home, car vandalized with pepperoni - it's a meat mystery!
- South Jersey animal shelter wants to help 'neuter your ex' for Valentine's Day
- 'Philly Jesus' returns as Lyft driver after years-long hiatus
George was pulled to safety using a backhoe, and was upright in about 90 minutes!
Photos posted by Willow Grove Fire Company show the beautiful, white horse standing tall after an exhausting rescue.