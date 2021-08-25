Giant Snoop Dogg bobbleheads stolen from grocery stores in Bucks, Chester counties, police say

article

Police are investigating multiple thefts at grocery stores in Bucks and Chester counties involving 3-foot-tall Snoop Dogg bobbleheads.

Caln Township police say on Aug. 21 a suspect was captured taking the $300 bobblehead from the Giant in Thorndale. The suspect took off in a red Carolla, according to police.

Police say the suspect stole the Snoop Dog bobblehead valued at $300 and left the parking lot in a red Toyota Corolla. Expand

In another incident, the bobblehead was taken on July 22 around 5 p.m. from the West Goshen Acme. Police describe the suspect as a man between 5-feet and 6-feet tall, with a thin beard, who was last seen in a black baseball cap with a white emblem on the front, a white "Ron Swanson Pyramid of Greatness' T-shirt, long black shorts with a white stripe down the side of the leg and black Nike slides.

Police released images of the suspect wanted in the West Goshen theft. (West Goshen Township Police Department) Expand

The bobblehead was also reported stolen from the Richboro Acme.

Anyone with information should contact police.

MORE HEADLINES:

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Advertisement



