Gunshots ring out as crowd gathered at New Castle apartment, critically injuring 2: officials

New Castle County police are looking for at least one shooter that opened fire on a group of people Thursday afternoon, sending two people to the hospital.

More than two dozen shots were fired in the parking lot of the New Castle Crossing apartment complex on the 1600 block of Bassett Avenue.

Two victims are now in the hospital in critical condition while police search for a gunman.

"When they got there, it was a very hectic scene. There was a lot of shell casings on the ground," said Corporal Michael McNasby with the New Castle County Police Department.

The two male victims, a 20-year-old and a 22-year-old were taken separately away from the scene by private vehicles. One crashed into a guardrail near I-295 while trying to get to the hospital and the other was driven to a nearby fire station before the victim was rushed to the hospital.

Police are still looking for the gunman.

"There was a lot of people out there prior to this incident. It seemed like there was a fight or a large gathering" said McNasby.

The shooting happened as kids were coming home from school. Khalid Wright was sleeping when the gunshots woke him.

"I’m just hoping everybody is okay. I just see the kids come out here and play, so I’m glad they wasn’t here playing," said Wright.

"It’s a little scary, I’m not going to lie" said resident Talaia Collins. Collins had just gone to pick up her daughter from school when the gunfire started. If she left a few minutes later, she would have been in the middle of the shooting. She came home with her daughter to a crime scene and she says it’s time to go.

"It's time for me to move. I will be honest with you…to have it happen right where my child sleeps, it’s time for me to move," said Collins.

Investigators are urging anyone with smartphone or surveillance video of the incident to contact New Castle County Police.