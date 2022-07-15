'He was the best': Grieving father speaks out after arrest of man in West Oak Lane shootings

Philadelphia police say three men were stalked and killed after getting off buses in the last couple of weeks.

Their alleged killer is under arrest. Police their murders were random.

"He was the best. He was the best, that’s all," Robert Smith, a father of one of the victim’s, stated. "Justin’s just fun. He’s generous. He’s great."

Three hours before his son’s life was senselessly ripped away, Smith says his son, Justin, playfully placed a bet that he’d fall asleep before he got home.

But, the 20-year-old and his next-door-neighbor, and best friend, 21-year-old Tyheim Tucker, never made it home that night.

"I argued with him about working the late shift because that would keep him in the street," Smith said.

Philadelphia police say on July 7th, 21-year-old Derrick Jones stalked the pair, followed them from a train on the Broad Street Line to a bus, got off a stop after them, caught up with them and shot and killed them both on 68th Avenue, in West Oak Lane, just a short walk from their homes.

"That is the burning question, why?" asked Captain Jason Smith, with the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit.

Nine days earlier, police say Jones shot and killed 20-year-old Zamir Cyrus, a father to a two-year-old. Cyrus boarded a bus that Jones was already on and got off. Jones got off a stop later and shot him multiple times on the 6400 block of Broad Street, in West Oak Lane before 10:30 p.m.

Police say Jones never spoke to the three men.

"Why he marked them is anyone’s guess, but we have not established any connection between any of our three decedents and Mr. Jones," Captain Smith remarked.

Jones was arrested at his home Wednesday on Forest Avenue, a short walk from where Smith and Tucker were killed. There, police found a handgun matching the casings found at both scenes, 76 more bullets and clothing believed to be worn during the shootings. Police say he was on probation for 2019 charges related to stealing a car and firearm offenses.

Through unimaginable strength, Justin Smith’s dad forgives him. "I would tell him I forgive you, young man, and I hope that your family don’t have to suffer, but we all have to find a way to find God."

Police officials are looking into the possibility there could be additional victims. Captain Smith said the crimes do fit the definition of a serial killer, but ultimately, that will be up to the FBI to determine.

Family members say Zamir Cyrus was laid to rest Monday. July 18, best friends Justin Smith and Tyheim Tucker will have a combined funeral.

Anyone wishing to help with funeral expenses for Justin Smith can do so at the GoFundMe set up by the family of Smith.