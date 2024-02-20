Historic Philadelphia church vandalized, stained-glass windows shattered by rocks

article

An act of vandalism against a historic church in Philadelphia's Society Hill neighborhood is now being investigated by police.

Church officials say rocks shattered stained-glass windows and doors at Mother Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church on 6th Street.

The vandalism occurred between 4 and 5 a.m. on Monday, according to Leslie Tyler, the wife of the church's reverend.

MORE HEADLINES:

Several of the church's stained-glass windows could be seen boarded up by Monday afternoon.

Mother Bethel AME is the oldest African Methodist Episcopal congregation in the nation.

The act comes just about a month after a Holocaust monument was vandalized with a swastika in Center City.