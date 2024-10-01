Hit-and-run suspect charged after woman killed getting off bus in Camden

A tragic crash claimed the life of a mother-of-three last week, and now police say another woman has been charged with murder after fleeing the scene.

Ajee Williams, 30, is accused of hitting 41-year-old Carla Mahan just moments after she stepped off an NJ Transit bus at 7th and Morgan streets in Camden.

The hard-working, single mother was on her way home from work when she was left for dead in the street.

Her heartbroken family called for justice, pleading with the driver to come forward.

"If you hear out there, just confess, turn yourself in and do it for these kids. That’s all I ask as a dad and a grandparent," her dad, Carlos Mahan said.

On Saturday, police say Williams turned herself into authorities, and is charged with first-degree murder.








