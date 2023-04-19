Homeowner opens fire on intruders, kills 1 in 'targeted' attack in New Castle County, police say

A home invasion turned deadly when a homeowner decided to take matters into his own hands, and fight back against a trio of intruders.

Police arrived to find a 25-year-old suspect dead on the second floor of house on Clipper Court Tuesday night.

The suspect was shot several times by the homeowner after ransacking his house with another suspect, 20-year-old Nadir Everett, according to authorities.

After the suspects threatened the homeowner, and started stealing items, police say the homeowner grabbed his firearm and opened fire.

MORE HEADLINES:

The 25-year-old suffered fatal injuries, while Everett fled the scene with a third suspect, identified as 24-year-old Malik Dennison.

Everett, who also suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was taken into custody with Dennison at a local hospital.

The homeowner did suffer a gunshot fired by one of the suspects, police say. He is in stable condition.

Police say the home invasion was targeted, and both suspects have been charged with assault, burglary and related offenses.