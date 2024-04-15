Humpback whale's cause of death revealed after washing ashore on Jersey beach
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Wildlife officials are releasing the cause of death of a whale found beached on New Jersey's Long Beach Island last week.
The nearly 25-foot juvenile humpback whale was discovered near 51st Street in Long Beach Township on Thursday.
The Marine Mammal Stranding Center says the whale suffered numerous injuries "consistent with blunt force trauma."
Those injuries included a fractured skull and vertebrae, bruising around the head and dislocated ribs and shoulder bone.
Scars from a previous, unrelated entanglement were also found.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says there were 82 large whale deaths along the east coast last year alone.