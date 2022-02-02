Imhotep Charter tightens security after gun found on campus during fight

Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia high school is tightening its security measures after officials said a gun was found in the aftermath of a lunchroom fight.

In a letter to families, Imhotep Institute Charter High School said the altercation happened around dismissal time and involved several students. 

The school safety officer took the gun and contacted the Philadelphia Police Department's 35th District, according to officials.

Imhotep Charter said this is the first time in its 24-year existence that a gun was found on campus. 

In response to the disturbing discovery, the school will conduct metal detector searches upon entry into the school building. 

Officials say there will be random locker and backpack searches throughout the school day, and more school safety officers. 

"While we do not want and will not make Imhotep a "police state" environment, we are committed to everyone being safe," the school said.

Imhotep will hold a safety forum on Thursday to go over the new safety measures with students and allow students to express themselves.

"We have to work to make sure our young people do not believe they need to carry weapons to come to and go home from school," the school said.

