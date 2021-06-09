Impending showers could cause floodwaters to rise again in Chester, Delaware counties

Philadelphia suburbs inundated with water from Tuesday's heavy rainstorms might not be out of the woods yet. Forecasters on Wednesday called for another round of showers and popup thunderstorms that could cause receding floodwaters to rise again.

Brief but powerful thunderstorms with pounding rain caused several roads to flood in Chester County on Tuesday and prevented some from reaching their homes. Emergency crews were spotted rescuing motorists after floodwaters overcame their vehicles.

"I didn’t think it was gonna be so bad. I saw a flood warning and said ‘I think we’ll be all right.’ I didn’t expect this, for sure," Dan Muir told FOX 29 on Tuesday afternoon.

In nearby Delaware County, motorists on Baltimore Pike near Creek Road tried to drive through standing water and became stuck early Wednesday morning. Flatbed trucks were needed to move the waterlogged cars through an estimated eight inches of rain.

SkyFOX on Wednesday afternoon flew over Chadds Ford where the Brandywine Creek spilled over and threatened nearby roadways and homes ahead of impending showers.

FOX 29 Meteorologist Sue Serio said southeastern Pennsylvania counties can expect rain showers and isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. The scattered storms could be severe and may bring bouts of hail.

Anyone traveling in southeastern Pennsylvania today should be aware that just one foot of water can float most cars and 2 feet of moving water can carry most cars and SUVs. Motorists are cautioned to never drive through standing water.

