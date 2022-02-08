International tensions causing higher gas prices stateside, experts say

Gas prices continue to climb across the nation as experts claim rising tensions at the Russia-Ukraine border is pushing up the cost of crude oil.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas jumped roughly 7 cents last week. Closer to home, AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.44.

"Financially, yeah, it hurts," said Fatima Robinson, a Lyft driver from Fairmount. "It's about $85 to fill it up because I use premium before gas prices up it used to be $60."

The cost to fill up is about a dollar more a gallon than this time last year, which has forced Americans to tighten their belts.

"Not going out as much to eat cooking at home so for sure," Lengie Melendez said.

Meanwhile, some are staying away from the gas pump by driving an electric car and have noticed significant savings.

"I would say it's between $12-$14 a day versus gas tank $30-$40," Andrew Bove said.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter