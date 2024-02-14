Juvenile arrested for firing shots among crowd of teens near Temple: police

article

Police say a juvenile has been arrested in connection to a shooting that erupted as a rowdy crowd created chaos on the streets of Philadelphia this past weekend.

About 500 juveniles were caught wandering in the area of Broad Street and Cecile B. Moore Avenue near Temple University on Saturday.

The orderly "meet up" eventually broke into fights, and several juveniles were taken into custody as police attempted to disperse the crowd.

Among the chaos, police say they heard two gunshots go off within 10 minutes.

MORE HEADLINES:

The search for a suspect led police to a home on the 2700 block of North Hancock Street, where they say a juvenile male was taken into custody on Tuesday.

A stolen firearm believed to be the weapon used in the shooting was also found, according to authorities.

He is charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking, Receiving Stolen Property, and Violation of the Uniform Firearms Act.